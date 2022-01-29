Financial Review: PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) versus Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 46.61% 19.24% 9.69% Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PS Business Parks and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $415.62 million 11.07 $173.55 million $5.53 30.21 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of PS Business Parks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PS Business Parks and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 0 2 1 0 2.33 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

PS Business Parks currently has a consensus price target of $182.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.26%. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.45%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

