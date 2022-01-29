Financial Survey: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenBox POS and Lightbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and Lightbridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 18.55 -$5.01 million N/A N/A Lightbridge N/A N/A -$14.42 million ($2.28) -2.34

GreenBox POS has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, meaning that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05%

Summary

GreenBox POS beats Lightbridge on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

