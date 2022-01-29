Financial Survey: MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $69.57 million 2.71 $15.72 million $3.00 8.27 Bryn Mawr Bank $249.65 million 3.59 $32.50 million $3.61 12.47

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 35.38% 16.87% 1.49% Bryn Mawr Bank 30.63% 11.35% 1.43%

Risk and Volatility

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00

MainStreet Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.84%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.09%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats MainStreet Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.