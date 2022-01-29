Financial Survey: thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) versus HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and HOYA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.15 -$137.49 million ($0.23) -43.41 HOYA $5.17 billion 8.78 $1.18 billion $3.81 32.22

HOYA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than thyssenkrupp. thyssenkrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for thyssenkrupp and HOYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 2 1 2 0 2.00 HOYA 0 0 3 0 3.00

thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Given thyssenkrupp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than HOYA.

Risk and Volatility

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and HOYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp -0.34% -0.53% -0.15% HOYA 24.37% 22.05% 17.63%

Summary

HOYA beats thyssenkrupp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products. The Life Care segment produces and sells health care & medical related products. The Others segment includes the information system services and business contracts. The company was founded by Shigeru Yamanaka and Shoichi Yamanaka on November 1, 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

