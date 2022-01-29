Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. Finning International has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

