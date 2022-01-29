Finxflo (FXF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $112,934.00

Finxflo (CURRENCY:FXF) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Finxflo has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $112,934.00 worth of Finxflo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Finxflo has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Finxflo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00108404 BTC.

FXF is a coin. Finxflo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,927,827 coins. Finxflo’s official Twitter account is @finxflo

According to CryptoCompare, “FinxFlo (FXF) is a global crypto brokerage designed to help traders access the best prices with an unparalleled level of transparency and efficiency. By aggregating offers from the world’s leading exchanges, FXF helps to eliminate market distortions and achieve the optimum buy or sell price for all orders. “

