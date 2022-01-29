FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $46.00 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.00 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002468 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004018 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 806,467,403 coins and its circulating supply is 471,044,650 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

