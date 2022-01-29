First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,670 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.60% of First American Financial worth $118,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.49.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.