First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,840 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of First BanCorp. worth $42,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

