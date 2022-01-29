First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Plans $0.20 Dividend

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.97. 51,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,003. The company has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIZ. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Business Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 106.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of First Business Financial Services worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

