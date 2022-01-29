First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.97. 51,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,003. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $276.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBIZ. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Business Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Business Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.