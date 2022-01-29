First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.83

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and traded as low as $35.30. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 453 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32.

About First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

