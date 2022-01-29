First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years. First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

