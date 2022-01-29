First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Update

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:FHS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 78,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,380. First High-School Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First High-School Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First High-School Education Group worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

