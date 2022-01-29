First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Horizon worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after acquiring an additional 518,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after acquiring an additional 664,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 406,629 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

FHN opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

