First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

