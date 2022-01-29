First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Announces Earnings Results

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

FMBH stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,532. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $729.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter worth $448,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

