First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.