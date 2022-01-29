First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,171 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Covetrus worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $17.58 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.