First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,581 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.04. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $285.81 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

