First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,690 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 332,247 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.