First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,346 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 33.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.