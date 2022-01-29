First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,089 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in BCE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in BCE by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 47,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $306,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 52.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 183,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 62,797 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BCE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 577,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $53.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

