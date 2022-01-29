First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 128,988 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 224.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,988 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Western Union by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

