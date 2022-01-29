First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,359 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.