First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

