First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 58,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

