First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.72 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.