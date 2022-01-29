First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 98,249 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,569.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,897,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after buying an additional 135,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

VOD stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.