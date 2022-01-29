First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 149.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE PHM opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

