First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHO. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $51.95 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

