First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,828 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

