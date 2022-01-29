First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.