First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,054 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $370.89 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.11 and its 200 day moving average is $483.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

