First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,614 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $269.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.31 and its 200-day moving average is $282.95. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.97 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

