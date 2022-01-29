First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,373 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Arrow Financial worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

AROW stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $560.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

