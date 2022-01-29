First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,946 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,986,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,724,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.04.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

