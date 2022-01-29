First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,299 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.