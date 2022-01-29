First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,573,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02.

