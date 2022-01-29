First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 83,857 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,857 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 105.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of Z stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

In other news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

