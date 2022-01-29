First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after purchasing an additional 315,461 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 45.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

