First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

