First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $31.08. 40,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,936. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.
