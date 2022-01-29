First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $31.08. 40,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,936. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

