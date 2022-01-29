First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.23. 1,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.281 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter.

