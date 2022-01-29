First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 222.7% in January

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 222.7% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter.

