First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $818,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. HAP Trading LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,785,000.

NASDAQ:MCEF opened at $19.30 on Friday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

