First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 231.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 63,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,474,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 45.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

