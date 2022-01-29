First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

