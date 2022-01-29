Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 219.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $158.84 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

