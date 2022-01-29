FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

FLT opened at $231.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

